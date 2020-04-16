COVID-19: Kashmir sees decline in blood donations

Kashmir sees sharp decline in blood donations amid COVID-19 lockdown

Zulfikar Majid 
Zulfikar Majid , DHNS,
  • Apr 16 2020, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2020, 16:36 ist

Amid COVID-19 lockdown, the blood banks in Kashmir have not only witnessed a sharp decline in donations but the demand for the blood has also decreased.

While the donors seem hesitant to visit blood banks due to the virus scare and norms of social distancing, experts say, halt on the road accidents due to lockdown has decreased the demand for blood.

However, the patients of blood disorder, cancer, and women needing transfusion after the childbirth emerges as the “main concern” during the pandemic.

“As of now, there is no shortage of blood as a requirement too, has come down. Road traffic accidents have decreased and that was the major thrust where we required blood on a regular basis. Hospitals these days are also conducting fewer surgeries related to other ailments,” a doctor at Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, told DH.

However, he said, if the situation continues for a few more weeks, there would be a dearth of blood. “And increasingly arranging negative group blood would become difficult day-by-day,” the doctor said and added that the gap between the shortage and the requirement was being monitored continuously.

District Magistrate Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal said the blood donation is taking place. “However for the safety of the people, blood donation camps are not being advised,” he said.

The National Blood Transfusion Council (NBTC) has issued interim recommendations to the states emphasising that voluntary blood donations and blood collection should continue judiciously even during the health crisis to ensure its availability to hospitals.

According to World Health Organization standards, a country requires blood units equal to one percent of its population. Experts believe that as per these standards Kashmir is already far behind, but the lockdown has made it even worse.

Experts believe that critical COVID-19 patients may also require blood, and decreasing stocks may add to the risk.

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Kashmir
blood bank
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

 