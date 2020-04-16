Kashmir sees sharp decline in blood donations amid COVID-19 lockdown

Amid COVID-19 lockdown, the blood banks in Kashmir have not only witnessed a sharp decline in donations but the demand for the blood has also decreased.

While the donors seem hesitant to visit blood banks due to the virus scare and norms of social distancing, experts say, halt on the road accidents due to lockdown has decreased the demand for blood.

However, the patients of blood disorder, cancer, and women needing transfusion after the childbirth emerges as the “main concern” during the pandemic.

“As of now, there is no shortage of blood as a requirement too, has come down. Road traffic accidents have decreased and that was the major thrust where we required blood on a regular basis. Hospitals these days are also conducting fewer surgeries related to other ailments,” a doctor at Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, told DH.

However, he said, if the situation continues for a few more weeks, there would be a dearth of blood. “And increasingly arranging negative group blood would become difficult day-by-day,” the doctor said and added that the gap between the shortage and the requirement was being monitored continuously.

District Magistrate Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal said the blood donation is taking place. “However for the safety of the people, blood donation camps are not being advised,” he said.

The National Blood Transfusion Council (NBTC) has issued interim recommendations to the states emphasising that voluntary blood donations and blood collection should continue judiciously even during the health crisis to ensure its availability to hospitals.

According to World Health Organization standards, a country requires blood units equal to one percent of its population. Experts believe that as per these standards Kashmir is already far behind, but the lockdown has made it even worse.

Experts believe that critical COVID-19 patients may also require blood, and decreasing stocks may add to the risk.