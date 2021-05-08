Keep Covid-19 at bay with cow urine, claims BJP MLA in viral video

A BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh has taken it upon himself to perform a step-by-step video demonstration of how to prepare and consume ‘gaumutra’ or cow urine, claiming it was a powerful weapon in the country’s fight against the debilitating surge in Covid-19 cases.

Surendra Singh, BJP MLA from Bairia in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district, posted a video of himself extolling the virtues of cow urine and imploring people to take up the practice to protect themselves against Covid. Singh can be seen in the video, which has since gone viral, explaining the "health benefits" of the practice.

“I drink five capfuls [of cow urine] mixed with cold water on an empty stomach after brushing every morning,” said Singh, adding that it has been part of his daily diet for 25 years. Singh left no stone unturned, taking a sip of the concoction from a steel glass in the video to prove his point. He asked viewers to try it for themselves and get back to him in a week on whether they felt healthier.

Singh instructed his audience not to eat or drink anything for half an hour. The MLA also claimed that the drink’s health benefits were not limited to Covid-19, and could be a handy remedy against many afflictions, especially heart diseases.

In addition to claiming ‘gaumutra’ could contain the spread of Covid-19, Singh said it was also the secret to his good health, despite working for 18 hours a day for the people.

On the off chance that direct sourcing is difficult, Singh recommended Patanjali's cow urine as an acceptable substitute. He also advised the consumption of roasted turmeric powder in order to maintain good health.

Despite dubious scientific and academic credentials for its medicinal properties, cow urine has had outspoken support from many corners in India, from practitioners of Ayurveda to political parties.

In March, the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha organised a ‘gaumutra party’ in New Delhi, where participants lined up for their pot of cow urine to ward off the coronavirus threat. Last year, a Gujarat-based co-operative began manufacturing hand sanitisers made of cow urine.

A large number of Indian scientists have rubbished claims of cow urine's health benefits and decried the BJP’s backing for research into the “uniqueness” of indigenous cows and the curative properties of cow urine, dung, and milk, including potential cancer treatments.