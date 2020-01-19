Kejriwal releases 'guarantee card'; promises free bus rides for students, 'mohalla marshals'

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday promised free bus rides for students and deployment of "mohalla marshals" for women's security as he released a "guarantee card" listing 10 promises that AAP will deliver on if it is elected to rule Delhi again.

The card, '10 guarantees of Kejriwal', also promised to continue the scheme for free electricity up to 200 units, free health facilities and to plant two crore saplings in the national capital over the next five years.

"I am giving 10 guarantees to the people of Delhi. This is not a manifesto. We will launch a comprehensive manifesto in 7-10 days. Manifesto will have more things specific for students, teachers, among others. This will be for everyone," Kejriwal said.

The "guarantee card" also promises more than 11,000 buses and to increase the length of the Delhi Metro network to over 500 km.