Kerala church, masjid allow funeral of Covid-19 victims with protocols

Amidst instances of resistance against cremation of bodies of Covid-19 victims, Kerala is also witnessing novel gestures from churches and masjids to allow funerals at their cemeteries.

While a Catholic Diocese at Alappuzha decided to allow cremation of bodies of Covid-19 victims, a mosque in Wayanad district allowed the burial of the body of a Covid-19-infected woman who hailed from another district.

The Diocese of Alappuzha decided to allow cremation of bodies of believers who died due to Covid-19 at church cemeteries. Practical difficulties involved in the burial of bodies following Covid-19 protocol due to waterlogging at many parts of the region prompted the diocese to take the decision. Once the bodies are cremated, the ashes would be buried in respective tombs.

Bishop James Raphael Anaparambil issued the guidelines in this regard after holding a discussion with priests and others concerned. Mobile crematoriums could be also used for cremation and the last rites could be also performed at public crematoriums and ash be deposited in the church cemetery.

The Varambatta Juma Masjid at Vallamunda in Wayanad had allowed the burial of the body of a Covid-19-infected woman hailing from Thalasserry in Kannur district. The woman tested Covid-19 positive after she travelled from Bengaluru to her native place and was undergoing treatment in Wayanad. Owing to the practical difficulties involved in taking the body of the Covid-19 victim to the native place, the Varambatta mahal committee allowed to bury the body at the mosque's burial ground.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the novel gestures of the Alappuzha diocese and the Varambatta mahal committee in Wayanad were worth appreciating as the state witnessed protests against cremation of bodies of COVID-19 victims.

Kerala had witnessed many instances of local resistance towards cremating bodies of Covid-19 victims even as experts clarified that cremation of bodies following the Covid-19 protocol did not pose any threats.