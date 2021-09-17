Kerala CM extends birthday wishes to PM Modi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday and wished him 'good health and happiness'.
"Heartfelt birthday greetings to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji. Wish you good health and happiness," Vijayan tweeted.
Also read: Rahul Gandhi greets PM Modi on 71st birthday
Happy birthday Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji. Wish you good health and happiness. pic.twitter.com/vbDLptwPl4
— Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) September 17, 2021
Born in Gujarat in 1950, Modi joined Hindutva organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at an early age and was later drafted into the BJP. Made Gujarat chief minister in 2001, Modi has never suffered an electoral setback when votes were cast on his leadership, leading the BJP to power in the state for three consecutive terms and then at the Centre back to back in 2014 and 2019.
