Kerala CM's former secretary M Sivasankar's bail plea rejected

As the Kerala High Court on Wednesday denied anticipatory bail to Kerala chief minister's former principal secretary M Sivasankar in the gold smuggling related cases and Enforcement Directorate officials took him to Kochi, the Congress and the BJP stepped up the attack against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding his resignation.

As Sivasankar's quizzing at ED office in Kochi continued till late in the evening, the ED was speculated to proceed with arraigning him in the case and arresting after detailed verification. Customs officials were learnt to have joined the ED in quizzing Sivasankar.

The opposition parties declared that Sivasankar's arrest was as good as arresting the chief minister. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said that the investigations would lead to the chief minister and hence Vijayan should quit the post immediately. Opposition parties staged violent demonstrations at various parts of the state.

Sivasankar, an IAS officer of 1995 batch, was handpicked by Vijayan as his secretary as soon as he took over as the chief minister in 2016. He also held the Information Technology department principal secretary's post.

Soon after Sivasankar's anticipatory bail plea was rejected, an ED team reached the Ayurveda hospital in Thiruvananthapuram where he was under treatment and took him to Kochi.

Though the Customs Department reportedly took steps to arrest Sivasankar on October 16 after summoning him, he complained of discomfort on the way and was hospitalised. The central agencies had expressed doubts over his illness, though hospital authorities said he had disc problems.

Sivasankar was suspended after a panel headed by chief secretary Vishwas Mehta reported that Sivasankar violated service rules, by allegedly facilitating the appointment of Swapna Suresh in Space Park.