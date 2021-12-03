Kerala CPM rejects Police version on 'political murder'

This caused embarrassment to the ruling CPM as the party leaders were alleging that it was political murder by the BJP-RSS

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 03 2021, 20:30 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2021, 20:30 ist

Five persons were arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of CPM local leader P B Sandeep Kumar, 36, at Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district in Kerala on Thursday.

The police maintained that the personal rivalry of the prime accused RSS worker Jishnu and Sandeep was the reason for the provocation for the murder.

This caused embarrassment to the ruling CPM as the party leaders were alleging that it was political murder by the BJP-RSS. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan flayed the police for making such observations at the initial stage of the probe itself.

Also Read | Political killings remain unabated in Kerala amid blessings of state leadership 

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Surendran said that the CPM leaders should apologise for terming it as political murder and putting the blame on BJP-RSS.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that all those involved in the heinous crime would be brought before the law.

Sandeep was stabbed to death by a gang of around five on Thursday night.

Kerala
India News
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh
Indian Politics
Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

