Kerala man held for smuggling gold paste worth Rs 42 lakh inside rectum: Report

A man from Kozhikode was caught smuggling gold worth nearly Rs 42 lakh by concealing it in his rectum at the Imphal Airport, according to a report by NDTV.

Four packets of gold paste, weighing about 909.68 gm, were recovered by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) from the passenger, Mohammed Shereef.

Also read: 951 grams gold smuggled as dentures seized at Delhi Airport

Mohammed Shereef was scheduled to fly from Imphal to Delhi on an Air India flight at 2:40 pm.

According to the report, CISF Sub-Inspector B Dilli noticed the presence of metal inside the rectal cavity of a passenger while frisking him. At first, he was taken from the Security Hold Area for questioning but officials did not find his answer satisfactory. Officials then took him to the Medical Examination Room for an X-Ray of his lower body. The report showed concealed metallic items inside his body cavity.

Senior officers of the CISF and Customs were informed and the passenger was handed over to them for further action, said the report.

Also read: Two held for smuggling gold worth Rs 51.8 lakh by hiding it in rectum: Customs

A similar instance was reported at the Chennai Airport in July when a man was held for carrying gold in paste form worth Rs 40 lakh hidden inside his rectum. Four bundles of gold paste weighing 948 grams were recovered from 23-year-old Sakthivel’s rectum, according to a report by India Today.

Similarly, two people were arrested by the customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in October last year. The two were held for smuggling gold, worth nearly Rs 52 lakh, by concealing it in their rectums at the airport in New Delhi. The accused, a man and a woman, residents of Madurai, were intercepted after their arrival from Dubai.

Check out the latest DH videos here: