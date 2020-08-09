Kerala plane crash: Capt Deepak Sathe’s body brought to Mumbai

The mortal remains of Capt Deepak Sathe, who was commandeering the ill-fated Dubai-Kozhikode Air India Express flight, has been brought to Mumbai on Sunday.

Captain Sathe’s remains were flown to Mumbai from Cochin International Airport in Kerala to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

The 58-year-old Capt Sathe, who died during the crashlanding on Friday, was a resident of Chandivli-Powai area of Mumbai.

His wife, Sushma, flew to Kozhikode on Saturday while younger son Dhananjay joined from Bengaluru. Their elder son, Shantanu, who works in Seattle, is arriving in Mumbai.

The body was kept in the airport, where his colleagues and members of aviation fraternity paid tributes to him.

The funeral is expected on Tuesday. His body would be kept at the Cooper Hospital.