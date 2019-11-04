Kerala temple to rename prasadam after Communist leader

A move to rename a much-famed temple offering in Kerala has triggered a row with the Congress terming it an attempt to rename the offering after Communist leader A K Gopalan, popularly known as AKG.

'Ambalappuzha Palpayasam', the kheer-type offering made of milk, rice and sugar at Sri Krishna Temple at Ambalappuzha in Alappuzha district in South Kerala, is being renamed as 'Gopala Kashayam'.

A Padmakumar, president of the Travancore Devaswom Board that manages the temple, told a section of media recently that the renaming was aimed at getting patent for the offering as some local bakeries were found to be misusing the name 'Ambalapuzha Palpayasam'. He added that the 'Ambalappuzha Palpayasam' was earlier known as 'Gopala Kashayam'.

Kerala PCC former president M M Hassan said on Monday that Padmakumar was trying to make a remembrance for communist leader A K Gopalan by renaming the temple offering as 'Gopala Kashayam'. Historian and writer Ambalappuzha Gopakumar, who conducted studies on the temple, as well as several prominent personalities from the locality, has objected to the move, he said.

Padmakumar subsequently maintained that the patent would be obtained in the name 'Ambalappuzha Palpayasam' only and the name 'Gopala Kashayam' would be also mentioned as it was earlier known by that name.