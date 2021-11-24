Kerala to send delegation to Centre over RBI guidelines

Kerala to send delegation to Centre over RBI guidelines on cooperative sector

Amit Shah also holds the portfolio of the Cooperative Minister

IANS
IANS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Nov 24 2021, 15:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2021, 15:25 ist
The RBI order came out on Tuesday. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the Reserve Bank of India's statement cautioning the public against cooperative societies using 'bank' in their names as well as accepting deposits from people who are not their members.

The Cabinet meeting, held under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here, has decided to send a delegation to meet all those concerned at the Centre to see that similar statements should not be put out as they create panic in the state, where the cooperative sector is flourishing.

State Cooperative Minister V N Vasavan has already gone on record to state that this move will "destroy" the flourishing cooperative sector in the state and it will be dealt with strongly using all means like discussions with the Centre, holding protests and considering seeking legal redress.

The RBI order that came out on Tuesday stated that after the amendment in the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, effective September 29, 2020, cooperative societies cannot use the words "bank", "banker" or "banking" as part of their names, except as permitted under the provisions or by the RBI.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also holds the portfolio of the Cooperative Minister. The Ministry was created in July this year with the aim to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country.

Check out the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
Cabinet
RBI
cooperative sector
Amit Shah
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Jews of Kolkata: A slice of history

Jews of Kolkata: A slice of history

Chinese cos make beeline for mineral-rich Afghan mines

Chinese cos make beeline for mineral-rich Afghan mines

'Satyameva Jayate 2' vs 'Antim': Is it advantage John?

'Satyameva Jayate 2' vs 'Antim': Is it advantage John?

Dravid's first major test awaits him in Kanpur

Dravid's first major test awaits him in Kanpur

How the US lost ground to China in contest for cobalt

How the US lost ground to China in contest for cobalt

DH Toon | Reason behind hike in mobile tariffs

DH Toon | Reason behind hike in mobile tariffs

Tomato prices in south soar to Rs 120/kg due to rains

Tomato prices in south soar to Rs 120/kg due to rains

 