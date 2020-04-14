Key takeaways from PM Modi's address to nation on April 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended the lockdown across India till May 3 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The fight against coronavirus will be made more stringent in the next week, the prime minister said, adding the next lockdown will be stricter.

PM said that suggestions from various stakeholders including states and people have favoured extension of lockdown.

"Till April 20, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions," PM Modi said.

He added that some relaxations may be allowed after April 20 in places where there are no hotspots. "New hotspots will create a new crisis," said PM Modi.

The prime minister said that the country has been able to contain the spread of COVID-19 to an extent due to lockdown and social distancing. "Social distancing and lockdown have given India a major benefit," he said.

PM Modi thanked the people of the nation who are facing hardships amidst the 21-day lockdown. "People have gone through hardships to save India. I know how many difficulties you faced. I respectfully bow to the people of India for their sacrifice," PM Narendra Modi said.

"This display of our collective strength is a true tribute to B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary," said PM Modi.

During his address, PM Modi listed steps taken by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus. "Before the death toll due to novel coronavirus reaches 100, the Centre had set up quarantine facilities for people arriving India after foreign visits," he said.

Even when India did not have a single coronavirus patient, India had begun screening passengers from COVID-19 affected countries, the prime minister said.

"India did not wait for the problem to escalate, rather, as soon as the problem appeared, we tried to stop it by taking swift decisions. I can't imagine what the situation would have been if such quick decisions were not taken," PM Narendra Modi said.

PM Modi said that there is an economic cost attached to the 21-day lockdown but there can be no alternative to saving human lives.

Comparing India's situation to other countries, PM Modi said, India is in a much better position due to its holistic approach and quick decisions.

