Kharge, Wasnik front runners as CWC meets to pick chief

The Congress is expected to get a provisional president on Saturday, ending months of uncertainty that had gripped the party after Rahul Gandhi stepped down, taking responsibility for the Lok Sabha poll debacle.

As the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meets on Saturday, the names of senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Mukul Wasnik were being talked about as a possible successor to Rahul, who had ruled out passing on the mantle to any member of the Gandhi family.

The usually deserted AICC headquarters was buzzing on Friday as Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Kharge held discussions with party veteran Motilal Vora, and leaders from Jharkhand — which goes to polls in the next two months — met the central leadership hoping to quell dissent in the state unit.

Senior leaders A K Antony, Ahmed Patel and K C Venugopal met former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is learnt to have told them that the lingering uncertainty over leadership should end at the earliest.

Ever since Rahul declared his intention to quit at the CWC meeting on May 25, senior leaders have been trying to convince him to reconsider his decision. However, on July 3, Rahul released a public statement making it clear that he was firm on stepping down and that the party must look for a successor.

While the old guard of the Congress favoured either Kharge or Wasnik as the chief, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh queered their pitch by rooting for a young leader in the top post.

There have been suggestions that AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra step in, only to be strongly rebuffed by her, asking party functionaries to keep her out of the presidential searchlight.

Senior leaders Shashi Tharoor and Karan Singh have vented anxiety and concerns within the party over the lack of clarity on the leadership issue, while Milind Deora — considered to be close to Rahul — has pitched for Sachin Pilot or Jyotiraditya Scindia as the next Congress president.