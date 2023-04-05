Khushbu Sundar mocks Imran Khan's bulletproof headgear

Khushbu Sundar mocks Pakistan as Imran Khan filmed wearing bucket-like bulletproof headgear

The former Pak PM was appearing in a Lahore anti-terrorism court which later granted him bail

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 05 2023, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2023, 17:13 ist
Imran Khan being taken into a Lahore court. Credit: AFP Photo

Actress-politican Khushbu Sundar of the BJP has hit out at Pakistan on Twitter after the neighbouring country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was filmed wearing a bulletproof gear that looked like a black bucket over his head when he was entering a court in the country.

In her tweet attacking Pakistan, the 52-year-old politician said, "The neighbors house in disarray, a bucket on the head of their ex-PM to protect from possible head shots."

She further added, "Just to remind, we became free at the same time . What matters is the fundamental principles upon which the nation is built - love and not hate!"

Khan needs beefed up security after he was shot at during a rally in Wazirabad in November. The former Pak PM was appearing in a Lahore anti-terrorism court which later granted him bail in three different cases, according to Geo TV.

Pakistan, unlike India, has seen unstable governments and military rules for the major part of its existence since August 14, 1947.

Political turmoils in the country did not allow any of its Prime Ministers to complete their full term till date.

