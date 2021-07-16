Kodaikanal homestay owner offers free accommodation for students who failed in SSLC exams: Report

Along with the changes in the education system, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has brought a lot of stress to the students appearing on boards, competitive exams or entering their early careers.

In an attempt to give a break to the students who could not clear their SSLC examinations this year, Sudheesh K, owner of ‘Hammock’ homestay in Kodaikanal, is offering a free vacation to the students and their families.

“Ever since the Class 10 results were announced, there has been a lot of victory sharing in social circles. What we often do not see is the other side of this. There is a segment that is being ostracised and ridiculed for having failed,” Sudheesh told The New Indian Express.

Extending moral support to the students, Sudheesh said, “I thought of offering something in my capacity to help them deal with the crisis.”

In his initiative, Sudheesh is offering the students and their families free accommodation at any of his properties for two days. The students need to provide the certificate of their results which says that they could not pass the examination, the report said.

“The place is silent and away from all craziness. It is the ideal place to get away from all stress and get refreshed,” he told the publication, adding, “It isn’t like old times, during my school days. Then, a failure would be taken in its stride. Now, students are under tremendous pressure. And passing the tenth standard is a matter of prestige for the family. A little bit of time away from this stress can work wonders for the kids and their parents.”

The offer is open till the end of July. Students need to come with their families to enjoy this opportunity.

Ever since Sudheesh has shared the news of this unique opportunity on social media, his phone has not stopped buzzing. He has been getting calls from students, educationists and families to enquire about the initiative.

“I have been getting calls from students asking me if they could come alone or with friends. These are very young kids and so we will only let them in only if they are with their families. Two kids who called me today shared how depressed they were. I tried to tell them not to worry and that this is not the end of the world,” Sudheesh told the publication.