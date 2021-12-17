Kolkata gears up for municipal polls on December 19

Over 40 lakh registered voters of Kolkata will have an opportunity to choose local political representatives for the 144 wards that form the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), one of the country’s oldest municipal bodies.

The Trinamool Congress, which has held the board for the last two consecutive terms is a strong contestant. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Left, the Congress Party, and a large number of independent candidates are in the fray, besides the Trinamool.

A total of 950 candidates are contesting elections to the 144 wards. The Trinamool and the BJP, are fighting on all 144 seats. The Left has put up candidates on 128 seats, whereas the Congress has 121 candidates. In this four-cornered fight (after the Left and the Congress decided to go alone, out of their political alliance in the state), there are 413 candidates who represent other parties or are independent candidates. The polling is to take place between 7 am and 5 pm, at 1,707 polling premises. The counting of votes will take place on 21 December.

While the polls are local in nature, the leading political parties have campaigned exhaustively. Party chief Mamata Banerjee and national secretary Abhishek Banerjee, both participated in the campaign for the local candidates.

The BJP’s star campaigner has been Suvendu Adhikari, current MLA from Nandigram constituency, who pioneered Trinamool’s growth in south Bengal but joined the BJP before the last assembly elections that took place this year. Unlike the assembly elections, where the national leaders of the party had campaigned in the state, the Uttar Pradesh campaigns have apparently kept them engaged this time.

The Left and the Congress had fought the assembly elections in an alliance against the ruling Trinamool. For the municipal election, however, the sides failed to agree to fight together.

A major challenge before city police and administration is to ensure that the elections are peaceful. The usual poll-related restrictions on liquor shops, movement of people, malls, shops, and restaurants and hotels are being enforced. The BJP has been to court demanding the deployment of central forces. The state election commission, however, doesn’t see the need.

The city, being one of the oldest, has limited road space, and inadequate parking facilities. An old and inadequate drainage system often leaves the city flooded after heavy showers. The hawkers have encroached pavements in certain parts of the city, and illegal construction is a common sight in the densely populated pockets of the city. The party manifestos promise the voters a better city and modern amenities.

