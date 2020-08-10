Kozhikode plane crash: 109 passengers still undergoing treatment

As many as 109 passengers injured in the Kozhikode flight crash are still under treatment.

Malappuram district collector K Gopalakrishnan said that condition of 14 was still serious. He also said that all hospital authorities were advised not to impose any charges from patients. Discussions were also being held with Air India Express on meeting the hospital bills.

The collector was also advised by the district medical officer to remain on quarantine owing to chances of contact with Covid-19 infected during the rescue and relief measures. One of the deceased in the flight crash and one survivor were found Covid-19 positive. Hence all involved in the rescue, including local people, were already advised to go on quarantine.

Meanwhile, a picture of police personnel saluting a group of local people who were actively involved in the rescue operations became viral on social media. Many celebrities shared the pictures.

However, a section had raised objections against the police official's gesture and hence the Malappuram district police sought a report on the matter.