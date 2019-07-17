Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict: How Twitter reacted

Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict: How Twitter reacted

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 17 2019, 19:51pm ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2019, 20:10pm ist
The International Court of Justice has stayed the death sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav. Photo credit: AFP

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday stayed the death sentence of retired navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, accused by Pakistan of spying, until Islamabad "effectively reviews and reconsiders" his conviction. The verdict was 15 to one in favour of India. Here is how Twitter reacted to the decision:

 

 

 

 

And, there were banters and memes:

 

 

 

