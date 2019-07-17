Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict: How Twitter reacted

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday stayed the death sentence of retired navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, accused by Pakistan of spying, until Islamabad "effectively reviews and reconsiders" his conviction. The verdict was 15 to one in favour of India. Here is how Twitter reacted to the decision:

I wholeheartedly welcome the verdict of International Court of Justice in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav. It is a great victory for India. /1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 17, 2019

Mumbai: Friends of #KulbhushanJadhav celebrate after International Court of Justice, #ICJ rules in favour of India. pic.twitter.com/HfGb7leG0w — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019

I warmly welcome the ICJ judgment staying the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav & granting consular access to India. Truth and justice prevails. This son of our soil must be back soon with his family. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 17, 2019

Dear Indian fellows! #KulbhushanJadhav will remain in Pak custody, your plea for his acquittal and repatriation has been rejected by the ICJ. Merely consular access doesn't provide you sufficient fuel to fly high on tv screens ;) — Ajmal Jami (@ajmaljami) July 17, 2019

And, there were banters and memes: