'Kumbh Mela returnees will spread Covid like prasad'

Kumbh Mela returnees will spread Covid-19 like 'prasad', says Mumbai mayor

The Mumbai mayor further said that all those returning from Kumbh Mela should be mandatorily quarantined and tested at their own expenses

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 17 2021, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 16:04 ist
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

As India is struggling with the rapidly rising Covid-19 cases, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar expressed concern that people returning from Kumbh Mela will further add to the woes.

Drawing comparison with the Tablighi Jamaat incident last year, Kishori said that the Kumbh Mela returnees will spread Covid-19 across the country like "prasad".

Read: PM Narendra Modi says Kumbh Mela participation should now be kept symbolic amid Covid-19

“I don’t know who has gone and who is coming back from the Kumbh Mela. But just like the event of our Muslim brothers in Delhi last year, those who are returning will spread the disease like prasad in every state and the situation will become worse,” she told ANI.

The Mumbai Mayor further said that all those returning from Kumbh Mela should be mandatorily quarantined and tested at their own expenses.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Mumbai
Kumbh Mela

Related videos

What's Brewing

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

 