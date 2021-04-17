Kumbh Mela returnees will spread Covid-19 like 'prasad', says Mumbai mayor

As India is struggling with the rapidly rising Covid-19 cases, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar expressed concern that people returning from Kumbh Mela will further add to the woes.

Drawing comparison with the Tablighi Jamaat incident last year, Kishori said that the Kumbh Mela returnees will spread Covid-19 across the country like "prasad".

“I don’t know who has gone and who is coming back from the Kumbh Mela. But just like the event of our Muslim brothers in Delhi last year, those who are returning will spread the disease like prasad in every state and the situation will become worse,” she told ANI.

The Mumbai Mayor further said that all those returning from Kumbh Mela should be mandatorily quarantined and tested at their own expenses.