Lalu Prasad’s health worsens after kidney damage

Incarcerated RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s health deteriorated further on Sunday when doctors reported that he had 37% kidney function.

His blood sugar and blood pressure were also fluctuating. Doctors attending him said that excessive dose of antibiotic had led to some complications, including the Kidney functioning.

“However, once the dose is over, Lalu’s health may show some sign of improvement,” said Dr D K Jha, under whose supervision Lalu has been undergoing treatment at Ranchi’s premier hospital.

Lalu, who has been suffering from multiple ailments, is serving jail sentence following his conviction in fodder scam since December 2017.

However, he was shifted from Ranchi’s Hotwar Jail to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) after his health condition deteriorated.

Suffering from chronic diseases, including Type-2 diabetes, Lalu has been granted bail in one of the fodder scam cases, but he is still cooling his heels behind bars as he has to secure bail in two other cases as well.

“Soon after Lalu was convicted and imprisoned in Ranchi’s Hotwar jail, he was found to be suffering from hypertension, chronic kidney disease and hypertrophy of prostate. Earlier, he was operated upon for aortic valve replacement, closure of patent foramen ovale (hole in heart) and aortoplasty. Later, a surgery related to fistulectomy was also done,” a source in RIMS told DH.

Last year, Lalu was granted conditional bail for treatment in Mumbai and then in AIIMS, New Delhi. But once the AIIMS certified that he could be transferred to Ranchi, he was again shifted to RIMS.