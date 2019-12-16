Lalu-Rabri drama: Aishwarya Rai files FIR against Rabri

The high-voltage drama in the Lalu Prasad-Rabri Devi family has spilled onto the streets with their daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai lodging an FIR against Rabri, charging her with physical assault.

Aishwarya's father Chandrika Rai — an RJD MLA who was a Cabinet minister in the Nitish government till July 2017 (during the Grand Alliance regime) — vowed to send Rabri to jail for ruining his daughter's life.

“Rabri Devi was the chief minister of Bihar for more than seven years. She often speaks of atrocities against women. But look how she ill-treated my daughter and threw her out of the house on Sunday evening,” said Chandrika, the father-in-law of Tej Pratap Yadav, the estranged husband of Aishwarya.

Tej Pratap, Lalu-Rabri's elder son, had married Aishwarya in May 2018. He filed a divorce petition in November 2018 and the hearing is on.

On Sunday, a weeping Aishwarya came out of Rabri’s official residence, claiming she was assaulted by the former chief minister and thrown out of house. Though the charge was denied by Rabri family loyalist and RJD MLA Shakti Singh Yadav, who was present at the spot during the incident, an FIR was lodged against Rabri and Tej Pratap at Mahila police station in Patna.

"Around 11.30 pm on Sunday, Aishwarya, along with her father Chandrika and mother Purnima Rai, reached Rabri's residence and took her belongings," said a source at Rabri's house.

Chandrika said he will expose Lalu and Rabri and fight them legally as well as politically.

Aishwarya was vocal too. "My grandfather Daroga Rai was the chief minister of Bihar in the 70s. He promoted Lalu Prasad. Now, Lalu’s family is ill-treating their bahu who is fighting a divorce case," she said.