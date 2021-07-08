Law of land for all: New IT minister warns Twitter

Law of land applies to all: New IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw warns Twitter

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 08 2021, 15:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2021, 15:24 ist
New IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Credit: PTI Photo

Newly-appointed IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a stern warning to Twitter told the social media platform that the law of the land should be abided by everyone.

Also Read | Striving to comply with IT rules, but reserve right to challenge their validity: Twitter to Delhi HC

Twitter had earlier today told the Delhi High Court that it would appoint a Chief Compliance Officer as mandated by the new IT rules in eight weeks.

More to follow...

 

Twitter
Social media
IT rules
Ashwini Vaishnaw

