Law of land applies to all: New IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw warns Twitter

Newly-appointed IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a stern warning to Twitter told the social media platform that the law of the land should be abided by everyone.
Also Read | Striving to comply with IT rules, but reserve right to challenge their validity: Twitter to Delhi HC
Twitter had earlier today told the Delhi High Court that it would appoint a Chief Compliance Officer as mandated by the new IT rules in eight weeks.
More to follow...
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
From glamour, militancy again goes into secrecy in J&K
For war-scarred Iraq, climate crisis the next threat
With Denmark win, England finally end 55 yrs of misery
In Pics| Women MPs inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet
A Boeing 707 turns into a restaurant in Palestine
'My last Wimbledon? I don't know': Roger Federer
Will I be alive?: Afghan woman photographer threatened
DH Toon | 'The buck stops with ex-ministers'
In Pics | 36 new faces inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet