Lawyers ask Supreme Court to declare holiday in view of coronavirus

Lawyers on Saturday asked the Supreme Court to shut down the court in view of measures being taken to check COVID-19 outbreak.

In separate resolutions, Supreme Court Bar Association as well as SC Advocates-on-Record Association urged for closing the courts for four and two weeks respectively. Advocates on Record are those lawyers who are only entitled to file cases in the top court.

SCBA secretary Ashok Arora said the lost days can be adjusted in the forthcoming summer vacations.

SC AoR Association secretary Joseph Aristotle informed about a resolution stating that in view of seriousness and severity of the present situation and to curtail outbreak of COVID-19, the Supreme Court should be closed for at least two weeks and the summer vacations may be curtailed to make up for the loss of court hours. It also asked the lawyers to abstain from unnecessary filing of matter and avoid crowding the SC premises.