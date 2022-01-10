Lawyers get call against SC taking up PM Modi's security breach case

SC lawyers get threat calls over PM security lapse case

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 10 2022, 14:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2022, 15:07 ist
A view of the SC. Credit: PTI Photo

Several advocates of the Supreme Court on Monday claimed to have received an international call with a recorded message asking the top court not to "help Modi regime" by taking up a matter related to Prime Minister's security breach in Punjab last week.

The recorded message also claimed responsibility for blocking the Prime Minister's passage on Wednesday last week.

It further claimed that the Supreme Court did not do enough with regard to killings of Sikh community members during the 1984 riots.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani demanded NIA probe into the incident.

He tweeted, "The audio sent by the 'Sikhs for Justice USA' to AORs (Advocates on Record) in the SC must be treated with circumspection. The audio could be a hoax motivated by publicity or to blur the trail to the guilty. But since it contains a veiled threat to SC judges/AORs, the NIA must investigate it forthwith."

On Monday, resuming its hearing on a plea filed by Delhi-based 'Lawyers Voice', a bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli agreed to form a high level committee headed by former top court judge to inquire into lapses resulting into the security breach of the Prime Minister.

