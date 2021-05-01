Leaders demand Covid-19 lockdown beyond May 3 in Goa

Goa recorded 2,303 new cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 93,355

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • May 01 2021, 22:36 ist
  • updated: May 01 2021, 22:36 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Several leaders in Goa have demanded that the state government extend the coronavirus-induced lockdown beyond Monday for another 10-15 days.

The Covid-19-related curbs came into force at 9 pm on Thursday and will remain applicable till 6 am on Monday.

Goa recorded 2,303 new cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 93,355, while 54 deaths raised the toll to 1,222.

State Port Minister Michael Lobo tweeted that he had spoken to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and had sought an extension of the lockdown by "10 days with stricter SOPs".

Opposition MLAs Prasad Gaonkar and Rohan Khaunte also said the lockdown should be extended, with the latter claiming that a longer lockdown of 15 days would help the state "rectify" its statistics.

 

Goa Youth Congress chief Varad Mardolkar said a 15-day lockdown would help in tackling the massive second wave of infections that has struck the state.

Goa currently has an active caseload of 23,884. 

