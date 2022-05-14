News Live: Heavy police presence around Gyanvapi Mosque ahead of videography survey

Gyanvapi mosque survey | Police personnel deployed in the area around the mosque in Varanasi, UP. Videography survey to begin shortly"Today we'll enter the underground cell and begin videography. We will go in by 8 am," says Adv Shivam Gaur, representing petitioner Rakhi Singh. pic.twitter.com/4xSZoq2wCe— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 14, 2022
Heavy police presence around Gyanvapi Mosque ahead of videography survey
BSF troops repel drone originating from Pakistan
Help Desk set up at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital where people injured in yesterday's incident of fire at Mundka are admitted
Delhi Mundka Fire | NDRF team carries out a search and rescue operation in the building that was gutted in a massive fire yesterday, May 13
Cong's Rahul Gandhi to meet party's leaders at Chinta Shivir today
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to meet party's General Secretaries, State Incharges, PCC Chiefs and CLP leaders later this morning at party's Chintan Shivir in Udaipur, Rajasthan.