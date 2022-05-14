News Live: Heavy police presence around Gyanvapi Mosque ahead of videography survey

  • updated: May 14 2022, 08:33 ist
Here is the latest news from India and around the world!
  • 08:32

    Heavy police presence around Gyanvapi Mosque ahead of videography survey

  • 08:05

    BSF troops repel drone originating from Pakistan

  • 07:43

    Help Desk set up at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital where people injured in yesterday's incident of fire at Mundka are admitted

  • 07:34

    Delhi Mundka Fire | NDRF team carries out a search and rescue operation in the building that was gutted in a massive fire yesterday, May 13

  • 07:34

    Cong's Rahul Gandhi to meet party's leaders at Chinta Shivir today

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to meet party's General Secretaries, State Incharges, PCC Chiefs and CLP leaders later this morning at party's Chintan Shivir in Udaipur, Rajasthan.