News Live: Harnaaz Sandhu, 21, crowned Miss Universe 2021

TN Governor announces essay contest to commemorate Bharatiyar, Independence
Tamil NaduGovernorR N Ravi hasannounceda State-levelessaycompetiton for high school and college students tocommemoratethe 139th birth anniversary of Mahakavi Subramania Bharathiyar and 75th year of India'sIndependence, the Raj Bhavan said on Sunday. The idea behind the competition was to create awareness among the youth about contributions of Bharathiyar to the freedom movement and to help learn more about the legend from Tamil Nadu, a Raj Bhavan press release here said.
12 BJP CMs, 9 Dy CMs to attend 2-day Varanasi conclave
The chief ministers of12BJP-ruled states willattenda two-dayconclaveinVaranasifrom Monday in which nine deputy chief ministers of the party will also participate to deliberate on a wide range of subjects relating to good governance.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will alsoattendthe event aimed at showcasing the best governance-related practices from the party-ruled states,BJPgeneral secretary Arun Singh said in a statement, asserting that theconclavewill provide chief ministers an "opportunity to learn and grow from others and highlight the good they are doing".
Assam: Anti-CAA outfits pay tributes to slain agitators, resolve to resume stir
Several organisations in Assam on Sunday paidtributesto the fiveagitatorswho were killed in theanti-CAAstirtwo years ago, andresolvedtoresumethe movement against the Act.
Memorial meetings were organised at the residence of Sam Stafford, one of theslainagitators, and a playground in Guwahati, with attendeesresolvingto once again intensify thestiragainst the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Khattar directs officials to tighten security arrangements for HTET exams
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday directed deputy commissioners of the state to ensure tight security arrangements for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) examinations to be held on December 18 and 19.
The chief minister presided over the 15th meeting of the Administrative Reforms Department here, an official release said.
