News Live: VHP to launch campaign against religious conversion from December 20
updated: Dec 19 2021, 08:06 ist
08:04
Richard Rogers, British architect behind Pompidou Centre, dies aged 88
British architect Richard Rogers, known for designing some of the world's most famous buildings including Paris' Pompidou Centre, has died aged 88, according to media reports.
Rogers, who changed the London skyline with distinctive creations such as the Millennium Dome and the 'Cheesegrater', "passed away quietly" Saturday night, Freud communications agency's Matthew Freud told the Press Association. (Wikimedia Commons Photo)
07:44
Voting begins for Kolkata civic polls, visuals from ward no. 93 Govindpuri Primary School
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Harwan area of Srinagar. One unidentified terrorirst neutralised: ANI
06:24
Brexit negotiator David Frost quits UK govt
Former Brexit negotiator David Frost on Saturday resigned from the government with immediate effect, topping a torrid week for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after a party rebellion on new coronavirus curbs and by-election humiliation.
Frost, a trusted ally of the prime minister, sent his resignation letter following reports that he was to leave his post in January.
"It is disappointing that this plan has become public this evening and in the circumstances I think it is right for me to write to step down with immediate effect," he said in the letter, published by Johnson's Downing Street office.
06:23
VHP to launch campaign against religious conversion
The VHP will launch a campaign against religious conversion from December 20 to 31 in the country, its national joint general secretary Surendra Jian sid on Saturday. Jain, who was speaking to reporters, demanded a law against forced interfaith marriages and for denying benefits due to Dalits and Hindu tribals who convert to other faiths.
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Harwan area of Srinagar. One unidentified terrorirst neutralised: ANI
