News Live: Australian Open to allow 'Where is Peng Shuai?' shirts after backlash

Eight people are killed in a crush outside a Cameroon stadium in the capital Yaounde before an Africa Cup of Nations football match, according to a preliminary health ministry report
Australian Open to allow 'Where is Peng Shuai?' shirts after backlash
Fans at the Australian Open can wear "Where is Peng Shuai?" shirts as long as they are peaceful, tournament chief Craig Tiley told AFP Tuesday, after a backlash over the Grand Slam's controversial stance.
The about-turn followed video emerging on Sunday of security staff ordering spectators to remove shirts and a banner in support of the Chinese player at Melbourne Park.
NASA's Webb telescope reaches final destination, a million miles from Earth
The James Webb Space Telescope has arrived at its cosmic parking spot a million miles away, bringing it a step closer to its mission to unravel the mysteries of the Universe, NASA said Monday.
US, Europe declare 'unity' against Russia over Ukraine
President Joe Biden declared "total" unity among Western powers Monday after crisis talks with European leaders on deterring Russia from an attack against Ukraine and 8,500 US troops were put on standby for possible deployment to boost NATO.
A thick layer of fog shrouds parts of Mumbai
President Kovind to address nation today on eve of 73rd Republic Day
President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on Tuesday on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique issued on Monday night said.
