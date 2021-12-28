News Live: US, Russia to hold arms control, Ukraine talks Jan 10, says White House
updated: Dec 28 2021, 08:54 ist
08:53
Israeli airstrike targets Syrian port of Latakia
An Israeli airstrike hit the Syrian port of Latakia on Tuesday, the second such attack on the key facility this month, according to Syrian state media.
Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes on Syrian territory since civil war broke out there in 2011, targeting government positions as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters.
"At around 03:21 am, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression with several missiles from the direction of the Mediterranean... targeting the container yard in Latakia port," Syrian state news agency SANA cited a military source as saying. (AFP)
08:20
DH Toon | Psst! Tejasvi wants us to focus on 'Hindu revival'
Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya set social media abuzz as he asked Hindus to “dream big” and "reconvert" Pakistanis to Hinduism. Read more
08:11
US, Russia to hold arms control, Ukraine talks January 10: White House
The United States and Russia will negotiate on nuclear arms control and tensions over Ukraine on January 10, a White House national security spokesman told AFP on Monday.
"The United States looks forward to engaging with Russia," the spokesman for the National Security Council said.
Moscow and NATO representatives are then expected to meet on January 12, while Russia and the OSCE regional security body, which includes the United States, will meet on January 13, the spokesman added.
08:00
Udhampur, Jammu & Kashmir | Tourists visit Patnitop as the famous tourist spot receives fresh snowfall. Visuals from yesterday, December 27 pic.twitter.com/Iyuo3Wx3ao
07:05
PM Modi to visit Kanpur today
PM Narendra Modi to visit Kanpur today, to address the 54th convocation at IIT Kanpur after which he will inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project andthe Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project.
Medical body to protest violence against doctors by Delhi Police on December 29; call for nationwide boycott of healthcare services
Metros, select cities to see launch of 5G services in 2022: Department of Telecom
Telecom operators have established 5G trial sites in Gurugram, Bangalore, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jamnagar, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Pune and Gandhi Nagar, and these metros and big cities will be the first places for launch of 5G services in the country, in 2022, a DoT release said on Monday.
Oil prices rise to highest level in a month as Omicron concern eases
Oil prices rose more than 2 per cent on Monday to the highest level since late November on hopes that the Omicron coronavirus variant will have a limited impact on global demand in 2022, even as surging cases caused flight cancellations.
