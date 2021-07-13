News Live: UK retailers report record Q2 growth as shops reopen
News Live: UK retailers report record Q2 growth as shops reopen
updated: Jul 13 2021, 07:14 ist
07:13
S Korea to raise minimum wage by 5.1% next year
South Korea said on Tuesday it planned to raise the national minimum hourly wage by the fastest rate in three years for 2022, given that the economy is seen on track for a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
The Minimum Wage Commission agreed on an increase of 5.1 per centto 9,160 won ($8.02) an hour for next year, much sharper than this year's hike of 1.5 per cent.
(Reuters)
06:44
UK retailers report record Q2 growth as shops reopen
British retailers reported a record annual increase in sales in the three months to the end of June, although growth was flattered by widespread store closures a year earlier due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The British Retail Consortium - members of which tend to be large high-street chains and supermarkets - said on Tuesday that sales in the second quarter of 2021 were 28.4% higher than a year earlier and 10.4% higher than two years before. (Reuters)
06:30
US approves Blue Origin license for human space travel ahead of Bezos flight
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday it approved a Blue Origin license to carry humans on the New Shepard launch system into space.
Former Amazon.com Chief Executive Jeff Bezos is set to take part in Blue Origin's maiden voyage next week. Blue Origin is authorized to carry humans while its FAA license is valid through August and is approved to conduct these missions from its Launch Site One facility in Texas, the agency confirmed. (Reuters)
06:15
Manipur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated a bridge over Makru river and laid foundation stones of 16 National Highway projects in Imphal, yesterday pic.twitter.com/1pD22OcOI6
