News Live: Yogi Adityanath to meet PM Modi today

05:57
Yogi Adityanath to meet PM Modi today
Amid the ongoing buzz of a power tussle in Uttar Pradesh, Chief MinisterYogiAdityanath huddled in a one and half hour-longmeetingwith Home MinisterAmitShahon Thursday and will bemeetingPrime Minister NarendraModiand BJP chief J PNaddaon Friday.
Video game maker EA says hackers stole source code
ElectronicArtssaid Thursday hackers managed to steal source code and other software tools from the video game giant, but that the attack was unlikely to have an impact on gamers or business operations.
EA, the maker of popular titles such as "Battlefield," acknowledged the breach after a report by Vice Media that attackers had made off with the code used for games including FIFA 21 and the Frostbite engine, which powers some EA games. (AFP)
05:52
Good Morning readers! Welcome to our live coverage of news updates from India and across the world!
Karnataka tops in access to higher education
Karnataka has the maximum number of colleges — 59 per lakh of the population eligible for higher education and ranks third in the country with 4,047 colleges across the state.
Knew Hardeep Singh Puri as helpful minister, not overzealous troll: Tharoor
Replying to a tweet posted by civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that he knew Hardeep Singh Puri as a 'helpful minister' and not an 'overzealous troll.'
