News Live: Fire breaks out at AIIMS hospital in Delhi

'Are you back with us?': Eriksen doctor recalls ordeal
The doctor who treated Denmark's Christian Eriksen has spoken to German media about the "moving moment" he brought the midfielder back to life after he collapsed during his country's opening Euro 2020 game.
Chinese rocket carrying first crew to new space station blasts off
World Bank says it cannot assist El Salvador bitcoin implementation
The World Bank said on Wednesday it cannot assist El Salvador's bitcoin implementation given environmental and transparency shortcomings.
Fire breaks out at AIIMS hospital in Delhi
A fire broke out at an AIIMS hospital building here on Wednesday evening, Delhi Fire Service officials said.
