News Live: Fire breaks out at AIIMS hospital in Delhi

  • updated: Jun 17 2021, 08:01 ist
Deccan Herald's latest updates of news in India and across the world.
  • 08:00

    Chinese rocket carrying first crew to new space station blasts off

    Read more

  • 07:59
  • 06:48

    World Bank says it cannot assist El Salvador bitcoin implementation

    The World Bank said on Wednesday it cannot assist El Salvador's bitcoin implementation given environmental and transparency shortcomings.

    Read more

  • 06:47

    'Are you back with us?': Eriksen doctor recalls ordeal

    The doctor who treated Denmark's Christian Eriksen has spoken to German media about the "moving moment" he brought the midfielder back to life after he collapsed during his country's opening Euro 2020 game.

    Read more

  • 06:44

    Fire breaks out at AIIMS hospital in Delhi

    A fire broke out at an AIIMS hospital building here on Wednesday evening, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

    Read more