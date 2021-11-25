News Live: Delhi's AQI in 'very poor' category, presently at 339

Five people in Delhi were taken to the hospital after complaints regarding itching in their eyes due to exposure to toxic gas at Ekta Vihar in RK Puram last night
Delhi | Fire tenders & 2 ambulances along with DDMA team also reached the spot, the situation is under control, say police
08:28
Delhi reports 35 new Covid-19 cases and 20 recoveries yesterday
Active cases: 311 Total recoveries: 14,15,348
08:13
Covid will continue to spread as people socialise and travel, says WHO
The SARS-CoV-2 virus will continue to spread intensely as societies return to the social mixing and mobility of a pre-pandemic period, the World Health Organization's (WHO) emergency director Mike Ryan said on Wednesday.
08:10
In huge jolt to Congress in Meghalaya 12 of its 17 MLAs set join TMC, says defecting lawmaker H M Shangpliang
FormerMeghalayaChief Minister Sangma is said to be upset over the appointment of Shillong Lok Sabha Member Vincent H. Pala as the state Congress President in September.
Sangma reportedly met Trinamool's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata last month triggering speculation amid a reported rift within the Congress in the northeastern state. Sangma had termed it as a courtesy meeting.
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 330 (overall) in the 'Very Poor' category, as per SAFAR-India
07:42
Covaxin meets WHO efficacy criteria for Covid-19 vaccines for the dreaded Delta variant: Bharat Biotech
These results compare well with 65.2% efficacy against Delta variant obtained during controlled phase 3 clinical trials of Covaxin conducted among the general population. The study also shows, Covaxin meets WHO efficacy criteria for Covid-19 vaccines for the dreaded Delta variant: Bharat Biotech
