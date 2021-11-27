News Live: Impossible to make a law on MSP, says Haryana CM
News Live: Impossible to make a law on MSP, says Haryana CM
updated: Nov 27 2021, 09:15 ist
09:14
ICICI-Videocon Scam: TheSupreme Court will hear in January ED's plea against Bombay HC's order granting bail to Deepak Kochhar
09:10
JUST IN | PM Narendra Modi to chair a meeting with top government officials on the Covid-19 situation and vaccination at 10:30 am today
08:55
Just in | Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hitHindu Kush region of Afghanistan
08:27
Rains hampered supply chains, led to rising tomatoes, onions prices: Govt
Excessive rains in October in north India and later in southern states led to supply chain breaks, which in turn, has led to price rises for onions and tomatoes, the government said on Friday.
The all-India average retail price of tomato has been on the rise from the end of September 2021 due to unseasonal rains in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, which led to crop damage and delay in arrival from these states.
Delayed arrivals from the north Indian states were followed by heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka, which disrupted the supply and also resulted in crop damage.
As on November 25, the all-India average price of tomato was Rs 67/kg which is 63 per cent higher than that of last year, a release from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said.
08:25
US imposes travel ban from eight African countries over Omicron variant
The United States will bar entry to most travelers from eight southern African countries starting on Monday, after a potentially more-contagious new coronavirus variant was identified in South Africa, President Joe Biden said on Friday.
The new variant, dubbed Omicron, poses a new challenge for Biden, who has had a mixed success getting Americans vaccinated after a politically motivated pushback by 10 states. Biden also faces criticism from international health experts and foreign leaders for failing to send vaccines to poorer countries.
The travel restrictions do not ban flights or apply to UScitizens and lawful USpermanent residents.
07:56
Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'very poor' category
Ask people not to buy, read it: Delhi HC junks plea to stop publication, sale of Khurshid's book
Freedom of expressing ideas and opinions cannot be allowed to be overshadowed by the ominous cloud of being non-conformist, the Delhi High Court has said while dismissing a plea to stop the publication, circulation and sale of Congress leader Salman Khurshid's new book.
Former Union Minister Khurshid has sparked a controversy by reportedly comparing a "robust version" of Hindutva to the jihadist Islam of terror groups such as ISIS and Boko Haram in his book 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times'.
While refusing to interfere with the sale and publication of the book, the high court posed what can the court do if people were "feeling so sensitive". Ask people "not to buy or read the book" instead, the High Court commented.
07:54
Law on MSP 'unlikely', says Haryana CM
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal has said that "it is not possible" to make a law on MSP (Minimum Support Prices).
Talking to the media after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday, the Haryana Chief Minister, citing the opinion of experts, said that it is "not possible to make a law on MSP as doing so will put pressure on the government to buy all the crops, which is not possible".
07:53
Lalu Prasad admitted to AIIMS
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been admitted to AIIMS, Delhi on Friday after he complained of fever. Sources told ANI his health condition is stable.
