News Live: Fire breaks out in Delhi's Old Seemapuri area, 4 dead

Foreign national air travelers to the US will be required to be fully vaccinated & to provide proof of vaccination status prior to boarding an airplane to the US. New vaccination policy will go into effect for international travelers on November 8: Spokesperson, US Dept of State
08:13
Amit Shah pays tribute to 40 CRPF jawans who were killed in 2019 Pulwama terror attack
07:22
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Old Seemapuri area, 4 dead
Four person found dead after a fire broke out at top floor of three-storey building in Old Seemapuri area early in the morning: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/vdmJ7UWlQG
Blue Origin announces plan for 'business park' in space
Billionaire Jeff Bezos-owned Blue Origin on Monday unveiled plans to develop a commercial space station called "Orbital Reef" with Boeing, aiming to launch the spacecraft in the second half of this decade.
The Modi government has a zero-tolerance policy towards terror, and while the situation has improved a lot in Jammu and Kashmir, "we should not be satisfied till total peace is achieved", Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday.
Amarinder Singh, eyeing his own party, to hold briefing on October 27
Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will hold a briefing in Chandigarh on Wednesday (October 27) at 11 am, his media advisor said.
Modi govt's wrong policies responsible for farmers' plight, alleges Congress
(PTI)
US mall shooting leaves two dead, four hurt
Two people were killed Monday and four others were injured -- including a police officer -- when a gunman opened fire in a shopping mall in the US state of Idaho.
Amit Shah spends night at CRPF camp in Pulwama
