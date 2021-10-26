News Live: Fire breaks out in Delhi's Old Seemapuri area, 4 dead

  • updated: Oct 26 2021, 08:16 ist
Track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world here!
  • 08:15

    Amarinder Singh, eyeing his own party, to hold briefing on October 27

    Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will hold a briefing in Chandigarh on Wednesday (October 27) at 11 am, his media advisor said.

    Read more

  • 08:14

    Foreign national air travelers to the US will be required to be fully vaccinated & to provide proof of vaccination status prior to boarding an airplane to the US. New vaccination policy will go into effect for international travelers on November 8: Spokesperson, US Dept of State

  • 08:13

    Amit Shah pays tribute to 40 CRPF jawans who were killed in 2019 Pulwama terror attack

  • 07:22

    Fire breaks out in Delhi's Old Seemapuri area, 4 dead

  • 06:39

    Modi govt's wrong policies responsible for farmers' plight, alleges Congress

    (PTI)

  • 06:35

    US mall shooting leaves two dead, four hurt

    Two people were killed Monday and four others were injured -- including a police officer -- when a gunman opened fire in a shopping mall in the US state of Idaho.

    Read more

  • 06:34

    Blue Origin announces plan for 'business park' in space

    Billionaire Jeff Bezos-owned Blue Origin on Monday unveiled plans to develop a commercial space station called "Orbital Reef" with Boeing, aiming to launch the spacecraft in the second half of this decade.

    Read more

  • 06:33

    Amit Shah spends night at CRPF camp in Pulwama

    The Modi government has a zero-tolerance policy towards terror, and while the situation has improved a lot in Jammu and Kashmir, "we should not be satisfied till total peace is achieved", Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday.

    Read more

  • 06:39

    Good morning readers, track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world here!