Maharashtra Political Crisis Live: Assam CM meets Eknath Shinde, other MLAs in hotel; Maharashtra cabinet meet today

As the political crisis in Maharashtra grows deeper, Eknath Shinde, the leader of rebellion in ruling Shiv Sena on Wednesday claimed he has 40 MLAs with him. Shinde, who arrived at the Guwahati airport, spoke to reporters for the first time since his decision to rebel against his own party. Meanwhile, the state cabinet has convened a meeting today at 1 pm to discuss the political impasse. Stay tuned for more updates.