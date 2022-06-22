Maharashtra Political Crisis Live: Assam CM meets Eknath Shinde, other MLAs in hotel; Maharashtra cabinet meet today

As the political crisis in Maharashtra grows deeper, Eknath Shinde, the leader of rebellion in ruling Shiv Sena on Wednesday claimed he has 40 MLAs with him. Shinde, who arrived at the Guwahati airport, spoke to reporters for the first time since his decision to rebel against his own party. Meanwhile, the state cabinet has convened a meeting today at 1 pm to discuss the political impasse. Stay tuned for more updates.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma met the MLAs in the hotel. More meetings likely
More MLAs expected to join us in Assam: Rebel MLA
More MLAs are expected to join us in the next three to four days, says Prahar Janshakti Party leader and minister Bacchu Kadu, who is accompanying rebel Shiv Senaleader Eknath Shinde
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs welcomed by BJP Lok Sabha member from Assam, Pallab Lochan Das and MLA Sushanta Borgohain in Assam
Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde are lodged in a hotel in Guwahati
Maharashtra power tussle: Who is where?
Shiv Sena houses its MLAs in Mumbai hotels to avoid poaching
The Shiv Sena has housed its MLAs in different hotels in Mumbai after its senior leader andMaharashtraminister Eknath Shinde rebelled against the party and camped at Surat in Gujarat along with some fellow dissident legislators, an MLA said on Tuesday night.
Maharashtra cabinet meeting scheduled for today at 1 pm
Chandrakant Patil says BJP has ‘nothing to do’ with Shinde’s mutiny
Amid the shocking political developments that have put the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition in a predicament, the Bharatiya Janata Party asserted on Tuesday that the party has nothing to do with the rebellion of Shiv Sena veteran Eknath Shinde.
