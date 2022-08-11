News Live: Uddhav faction of Shiv Sena not invited to BAC meeting ahead of Maharashtra Legislature session

Chinese-built Pak warship to dock in Sri Lanka after Bangladesh denies entry
Sri Lanka has allowed Pakistan’s Chinese-built frigate warship PNS Taimur to make a port call in Colombo while on its way to join the Pakistan Navy here on August 15 after the Bangladesh government denied it permission to dock at Chattogram Port.
The docking of the Chinese-made Pakistani warship at Sri Lankan port came days after Colombo urged Beijing to defer the visit of a Chinese research vessel at the strategic Hambantota port after India' expressed security concerns.
Iraqi Shia cleric urges judiciary to dissolve parliament
Iraqi powerful Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr has urged the country's judiciary to dissolve the parliament by the end of next week, due to the expiry of the constitutional deadlines for the formation of a new government.
The parliament does not need to convene to dissolve itself, because some parliamentary blocs adhere to the quota system, continue to engage in corruption, and refuse to bow to the people's demand to dissolve parliament, Al-Sadr tweeted on Wednesday.
6k people evacuated as wildfires reignite in France
Wildfires near Landiras, a city in France's southwestern department of Gironde, have burnt 6,000 hectare of land and evacuated more than 6,000 people from their homes, French daily news channel BFMTV reported.
More than 1,000 firefighters and an aerial fire brigade have been mobilised to extinguish the flames. Local authorities said high winds, heat waves and a persisting drought are likely to aggravate the fires, Xinhua news agency reported.
Shops washed away in cloudburst in Kullu
A cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Thursday washed away ten shops and three vehicles, the state disaster management department said.
No casualties have been reported in the cloudburst at Deuthi gram panchayat in Anni tehsil at around 7.30 am, the department said.
An old bus stand and panchayat building at Deuthi are also facing the risk of being washed away. - PTI.
