News Live: PM Modi to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 21,000 cr in Gujarat

Amid protest against new military recruitment schemeAgnipath, a mob on Friday morning set two coaches of a passenger train on fire in Bihar\r\n\r\nRead more
Bihar burns over Agnipath as another train set ablaze
Amid protest against new military recruitment schemeAgnipath, a mob on Friday morning set two coaches of a passenger train on fire in Bihar
Read more
World Trade Organization meet ends with outcome
(ANI)
PM Modi to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 21,000 cr in Gujarat
Gunman kills seven villagers in northeast Cameroon
A gunman on a rampage killed seven people and seriously wounded two others across four villages in northeastern Cameroon, a local administrator and state television said Thursday.