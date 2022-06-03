News Live: India has taken balanced stand on war in Ukraine, says Bhagwat
News Live: India has taken balanced stand on war in Ukraine, says Bhagwat
updated: Jun 03 2022, 08:06 ist
08:03
Biden to visit former 'pariah' Saudi Arabia: reports
US President Joe Biden will visit Saudi Arabia this month, reports said, a stark reversal for a leader who once called for the kingdom to be made a pariah.
The reported decision comes hours after Saudi Arabia addressed two of Biden's priorities by agreeing to a production hike in oil and helping extend a truce in war-battered Yemen.
(AFP)
07:13
India has taken balanced stand on war in Ukraine: Bhagwat
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said India has taken a "balanced stand" on the Russia-Ukraine war, but it has also increased the security and financial challenges facing the country. Speaking at the RSS' officers' training camp here, he said while Russia attacked Ukraine and there were protests, no one was willing to go to Ukraine to stop the invasion "because Russia has power and had threatened to use the nuclear bomb."
07:12
At UNSC, India regrets state-sponsors of cross-border terrorism go 'scot-free'
As a victim of cross-border attacks, India has said it regrets that state sponsors of terrorism are "allowed to go scot-free" for serious violations of international law and urged the international community to make them accountable.
"It is indeed a sad state of affairs that state sponsors of terrorism have been allowed to go scot-free," R.R. Singh, India's Minister of State for External Affairs, told the Security Council on Thursday.
07:12
Indian spiritual leaders to hold global peace dialogue in US
A group of eminent Indian spiritual leaders have gathered in Los Angeles in the United States to hold a global peace dialogue aimed at resolving world conflicts through the age-old tradition of Indian cultural and moral values.
Being organised by New Delhi-based Ahimsa Vishwa Bharati Foundation, the day-long Global Peace Dialogue at the Jain Center of Southern California in Los Angeles on June 4 would be attended by Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravishankar, eminent Jain leader Acharya Lokesh Muni and Bollywood Actor Vivek Oberoi, among others.
