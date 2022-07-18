News Live: Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe declares State of Emergency

Shanghai to hold mass Covid testing exercise over July 19-21
Shanghai will require residents across nine of the city's districts and some smaller areas to undergo testing for Covid-19 over July 19-21 in an effort to stem any community spread of the virus, the city government said on Monday.
Residents of the districts, which include Xuhui, Jingan and Huangpu, will be required to take two Covid-19 tests over the three day period.
08:04
Tamil Nadu | Police security tightened outside Sakthi ECR International school, Kaniyamoor in Kallakurichi where violence and vandalism broke out yesterday during the protests over the death of a girl studying in class 12th. pic.twitter.com/Tovsj83X4W
Acting Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe declares State of Emergency in country
Shanghai to hold mass Covid testing exercise over July 19-21
Shanghai will require residents across nine of the city's districts and some smaller areas to undergo testing for Covid-19 over July 19-21 in an effort to stem any community spread of the virus, the city government said on Monday.
Residents of the districts, which include Xuhui, Jingan and Huangpu, will be required to take two Covid-19 tests over the three day period.
Gold coins found during excavation in UP's Jaunpur
Gold coins from the British empire era have been found in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh during digging of a toilet pit inside the house of a woman in Kotwali area of the district, police said.