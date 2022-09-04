News Live: People of J&K will decide flag and name of my party, says Azad
updated: Sep 04 2022, 15:22 ist
Track live news updates from India and from around the world here.
15:22
Despite energy crisis, Germany 'will get through winter': Scholz
Germany would have sufficient energy to see it through to next year, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday, after Russia stopped supplies of gas to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. The government had made "timely decisions" to avoid a winter crisis, Scholz said, including filling gas stores and restarting coal power plants. "We will get through this winter," the chancellor added.
14:57
CanSino's inhaled Covid-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China
CanSino Biologics Inc's inhaled version of its adenovirus-vectored COVID-19 vaccine has been approved by China's medical products regulator for emergency use as a booster, the company said in a filing on Sunday.
14:32
CBI raids TMC MLA Subhodh Adhikari's residence
Halisahar, WB | CBI raids underway at TMC MLA Subhodh Adhikari & his brother Kamal Adhikari's residence in North 24 Paraganas
People of J&K will decide flag and name of my party: Azad
I've not decided upon a name for my party yet. The people of J&K will decide the name and the flag for the party. I'll give a Hindustani name to my party that everyone can understand.My party will focus on -the restoration of full statehood, right to land and employment to native domicile, says Azad during a public meeting in Jammu.
13:25
Azad slams Congress at public meeting in Jammu
"People from Congress now go to jail in buses, they call DGP, Commissioners, get their name written & leave within an hour. That is the reason Congress has been unable to grow," says Ghulam Nabi Azad at a public meeting in Jammu
BJP President J P Nadda will hold a meeting with party MPs via video conferencing today to discuss the details of the 16-day 'Seva Parkhwara (service fortnight) to mark PM Modi's birthday on September 17.
12:40
Azad meets his supporters in Jammu at public meeting
Ghulam Nabi Azad meets with his supporters in Jammu at the public meeting being held at Sainik Colony of Jammu
Union Minister Goyal to attend 1st IPEF ministerial meet in US
Union Minister Piyush Goyal willattend 1st IPEF ministerial meet during his visit to USA. He will also engage with the industry leaders & entrepreneurs to strengthen trade & investment, giving further impetus to the Indo-US strategic partnership.
11:50
Jharkhand UPA MLAs are guests in my state: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel
Delhi | Who am I to save anyone (state govt)? ...They are guests in my state: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on being asked about Jharkhand UPA MLAs in Raipur
Amit Shah inaugurates 4 smart schools in Ahmedabad
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates 4 smart schools in Ahmedabad, Gujarat."In Ahmedabad city, 22 Anupam Smart schools have been completed & four schools have started today. More than 3200 students will be benefited by these," Shah said.
10:55
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Mongolia and Japan from September 5 - 9. He will hold bilateral meetings and attend 2+2 ministerial meeting in Japan.
10:12
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Modi for India’s Vaccine Maitri program
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Modi for India's Vaccine Maitri program, terms evacuation of Bangladesh nationals from war-torn Ukraine by India as a "friendly gesture"
Mentally-challenged man repatriated by Pakistan in J&K’s Poonch
A 30-year-old mentally-challenged man was repatriated by Pakistan after he inadvertently crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, officials said on Sunday.
Mohd Rashid, a resident of Degwar-Terwan village in Poonch, was reported missing by his family on August 30, the officials said.
09:40
Critically injured python rescued in Mumbai to undergo one-of-its-kind plastic surgery
A 10-feet-long python fighting for its life due to multiple fractures and wounds will undergo plastic surgery soon which could be a breakthrough in treating the critically injured endangered wildlife, officials said. The Indian rock python was rescued by the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) and the Forest Department in August.
09:38
India reports 6,809 fresh cases and 8,414 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
09:14
Overflowing waters from Ganga & Yamuna recede from low-lying areas of Prayagraj
UP | Overflowing waters from Ganga & Yamuna recede from low-lying areas of Prayagraj; dirt & garbage left behind in its wake
Deoghar airport row involving BJP MPs: Truth will come out after thorough probe, says Scindia
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said a thorough probe into Jharkhand's Deoghar airport row, in which a case has been registered against nine people including BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari, will reveal the truth. The FIR was registered against the two BJP MPs and seven other people for allegedly forcing Air Traffic Control (ATC) officials to provide clearance for their chartered flight to take off from the Deoghar airport beyond the scheduled time on August 31.
08:35
Azad to hold public meeting in Jammu today
Ghulam Nabi Azad leaves from his residence in Delhi for Jammu, where he is to hold a public meeting at the Sainik colony today
Shimla | A yellow alert has been issued for heavy rain in the next two days. It has been issued for various districts incl Kangra, Mandi. During the past 24 hours, most parts of the state received heavy rainfall: Bui Lal, IMD Deputy Director, Himachal Pradesh (03.09)
4 students shot at in Maharishi Dayanand University in Rohtak
As many as four people were injured in an alleged firing at the Maharishi Dayanand University in Haryana's Rohtak on late Saturday evening, police said.
The first incident of firing took place near library, while the second one occurred at gate number of the university library, 20 minutes after Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya left the university, MDU's Chief Security Officer Balraj Singh said.
06:53
US India 2+2 Intersessional Meeting and Maritime Security Dialogue in Delhi next week
A group of senior US officials will travel to India next week to attend the US-India 2+2 Intersessional Meeting and Maritime Security Dialogue, according to the State Department.
The delegation visiting India during September 5-8 will be led by Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu. Its objective is to deepen the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, the department said in a statement on Saturday.
