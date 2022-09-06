News Live: Hasina hoping for a 'fruitful' bilateral talk with India for economic development

Hasina hoping for a 'fruitful' bilateral talk with India for economic development
I hope that it'll be a very fruitful discussion & our main aim to develop economically and also fulfill the basic needs of our people - that we will be able to do. With friendship, you can solve any problem. So, we always do that: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at Rashtrapati Bhavan pic.twitter.com/2jeJwv3rBC
India will be a $30 trillion economy in 30 years: Piyush Goyal
#WATCH | San Francisco: Union Minister Piyush Goyal says, "Game-changing economic reforms have happened in India...Renewed enthusiasm to expand the frontiers of business, economic activity. As growth rates in India are suggested we'll be a $30 trillion economy in the next 30 yrs" pic.twitter.com/lQ29irkdwm
Pak accepts LeT terrorist's body for the first time in over 3 decades
For the first time in more than three decades, the Pakistan Army has accepted the body of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist.
On Monday, the body of Tabarak Hussain, 32, of Sabzkot village of Kotli in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), was handed over by the Indian Army to their Pakistani counterparts at the Chakan Da Bagh crossing point on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.
Hussain, who had been captured by the Indian Army,died of heart failure in the Rajouri Army Hospital two days ago. (IANS)
08:17
China scrambles to provide relief after quake that displaced 50,000
Over 50,000 people have been relocated to safer locations after damage to buildings due a powerful earthquake of 6.8-magnitude that jolted Luding County in China's southwest Sichuan province which claimed the lives of 46 people.
As of Monday night, 16 people were missing and over 50 injured, Wang Feng, deputy director of the Sichuan provincial emergency management department told a media briefing in Chengdu.
Among the dead, 29 were from Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture which administers Luding County, and the other 17 were from Ya'an City. Over 50,000 people in Ganzi and Ya'an have been evacuated to safety, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
The 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding County at 12:52 pm on Monday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC). (PTI)
08:14
Number of new voters will be known after electoral roll revision: J&K CEO
Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)Hirdesh Kumar Singh has clarified at the all-party meeting that the actual number of new voters for the assembly election would be known only after the summary revision of electoral rolls in the Union Territory.
The CEO was trying to clear the air on the controversy created by his earlier statement in which he had told the media that 25 lakh new voters would become eligible for the forthcoming assembly elections in J&K. (IANS)
08:10
After turning to Iran, Russia now buying artillery from North Korea: US intel
Russia is buying millions of artillery shells and rockets from North Korea, according to newly declassified American intelligence, a sign that global sanctions have severely restricted its supply chains and forced Moscow to turn to pariah states for military supplies.
The disclosure comes days after Russia received initial shipments of Iranian-made drones, some of which American officials said had mechanical problems. US government officials said Russia’s decision to turn to Iran, and now North Korea, was a sign that sanctions and export controls imposed by the United States and Europe were hurting Moscow’s ability to obtain supplies for its army. (NYT)
08:05
Taiwan offers condolences over China quake, ready to send rescuers despite tensions
Taiwan's government expressed its condolences to China on Tuesday for an earthquake in Sichuan province and said it was ready to send rescuers, in a sign of goodwill to Beijing despite weeks of military tensions.
China, which claims democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory despite the strong objections of the government in Taipei, has been carrying out drills around the island following a visit last month by USHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Taiwan's presidential office said President Tsai Ing-wen had offered her "sympathy and concern" after Monday's quake in southwestern China which killed at least 46 people. (Reuters)
07:57
Rajnath Singh, Jaishankar to visit Japan on Sept 7 for a 2+2 meet
During the visit, the Ministers will also hold the Defence Ministerial Meeting and Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue with their counterparts, Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada and Foreign Minister, Yoshimasa Hayashi respectively.
Typhoon Hinnamnor: Thousands evacuated, 20,000 without power in South Korea
Thousands of people were forced to evacuate in South Korea as Typhoon Hinnamnor made landfall in the country's southern regions on Tuesday, unleashing fierce rains and winds that destroyed trees and roads, and left more than 20,000 homes without power.
A 25-year-old man went missing after falling into a rain swollen stream in the southern city of Ulsan, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, which didn't immediately report more casualties.
Fires were reported at a major steel plant operated by POSCO in the southern city of Pohang, but it wasn't immediately clear whether they were caused by the storm.
Government officials have put the nation on alert about potential damages from flooding, landslides and tidal waves unleashed by Hinnamnor, which they said would be the most powerful storm to hit the country in years. (AP)
07:27
J&K | Two accidents took place at Bhadarwah Doda road. Two people died in the first accident that took place at midnight & four people died in the second that took place early morning yesterday. Search operation for missing person has been completed: Abdul Qayoom, SSP Doda(05.09) https://t.co/zZf5JbiH2wpic.twitter.com/FFsoN6qvp8
Over 200 civil society members appeal people to support Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
More than 200 civil society members have appealed to the people to support the Congress’ upcoming 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and similar initiatives by any other organisation to defend against the "systematic assault" on the unity and democracy of India.
The 150-day 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of the Congress will be launched on September 7. Covering 3,500 km, the march will be the Congress' biggest ever public contact programme and Rahul Gandhi will walk "all the way" from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.
07:26
India's future crude oil supplies will mostly come from Gulf -oil minister
India's minister of petroleum and natural gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, said most of his country's crude oil supplies in the near future will come from the Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and Iraq, as it seeks a secure and affordable energy base.
Indian refiners have been snapping up relatively cheap Russian oil, shunned by Western companies and countries since sanctions were imposed against Moscow for what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.
Sheikh Hasina pays tribute to Gandhi at Rajghat
