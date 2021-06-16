LJP row gets murkier; sexual exploitation charge in Chirag's letter

The escalating family feud in late Ram Vilas Paswan's party could lead to a further ugly turn, whose indication emerged in the letter released on social media by the ousted party President Chirag Paswan.

In the letter, Sr Paswan's son alleged that a woman leader of LJP was accusing Prince Raj of sexual exploitation and was engaged in blackmailing. Prince Raj is the son of late Ram Vilas Paswan's younger brother late Ram Chandra Paswan), who is one of the five Lok Sabha MPs of the party, who rebelled against Chirag.

"I discussed this matter with you since you are an elder in the party but you ignored even this serious matter. After you ignored it, I advised Prince to go to the police so that the truth can come out and whoever is guilty gets punished, " he said.

Immediately after the letter, a video surfaced on a YouTube channel in which the woman leader, who later joined the JDU, is heard saying she will "reveal many secrets" related to the LJP leadership, when the time comes. The video is an old one.

Also read: Turf war in LJP escalates as Chirag Paswan expels all five rebel MPs but loses position of party president

She also says in the video that nobody in LJP appreciated her hard work for the party barring LJP MP Mehboob Ali Kaiser. Kaiser is among the MPs, who have rebelled against Chirag.

After Team Chirag announced the expulsion of five Lok Sabha MPs, Paras dismissed it saying, "everybody makes such claims. Lok Sabha is supreme. The Lok Sabha Speaker has accepted our claim to make me as floor leader of the House."

Also read: How Nitish avenged his drubbing by splitting LJP

After Chirag's letter was out, Paras said "the change of leadership happens in every party. It is part of the democratic system. 99 percent workers, MPs, MLAs wanted the LJP to remain part of the NDA. There was huge anger over the party fighting the Assembly polls outside NDA."