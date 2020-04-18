Lockdown 2.0: Second wave of migrant workers hit Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh was hit by a second wave of migrant workers fleeing mainly from Mumbai and other places in Maharashtra after lockdown 2.0 and hundreds of them, bribing the cops and bypassing the barriers, arrived in the districts in Bundelkhand region of the state in the past two days.

According to the sources, hordes of migrant workers have reached Jhansi, Etawah, Lalitpur, Banda, Mahoba and Kanpur in the state in the past couple of days.

While a majority of them were stopped from proceeding towards their destinations in the eastern UP region and were quarantined, several of them managed to slip away, sources said.

Sources said that these migrants, who mainly hailed from Mumbai and other nearby industrial towns in Maharashtra, 'bribed' the cops to cross the barriers and reached Madhya Pradesh.

From MP, they travelled through hills and forested areas to bypass the barriers on the roads and reached the border districts in UP.

The officials said that many of them also travelled by hiding in the trucks. Scores of them were intercepted in UP by the cops.

Only recently hundreds of migrant workers had assembled at Bandra railway station in Mumbai after rumours that the Railways had planned to run special trains to UP.

Around two lakh migrant workers and their families had arrived in different parts in the state after the first lockdown was declared.

Barely a few days back a migrant worker from Bihar, who had been quarantined in state's Bhadohi district, tested positive for Coronavirus setting off alarm bells in the authorities here.

The officials said that it was the first case of COVID 19 among the migrant workers and that it was a worrying sign.