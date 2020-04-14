Lockdown extended till May 3; PM Modi issues ‘saptapadhi’ to fight coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 3 saying that while there is no denying that the Indian economy has been hit by coronavirus, but nothing tops the government’s priority and resolve to save lives.

"You have saved the country with your sacrifices during the lockdown. I am grateful for your support and the many hardships that you have faced, you have acted like a disciplined soldier. Each one of you has helped in the fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19)," PM Modi said.

He said that we are now well aware of the coronavirus situation in the world. India had started screening passengers at airports way before coronavirus cases reached 100. India didn’t wait for the situation to worsen, instead entered the quick-thinking and implementation mode.

"Today, India is in a better position, as compared to other countries in the fight against coronavirus. I shudder to imagine if India didn’t have taken a holistic, integrated approach to combat the coronavirus pandemic," the prime minister said.

Indians had to pay a heavy price with social distancing but nothing is better than saving lives. The Indian machinery is alert and is always looking to minimize hardships of the people, the impact of coronavirus on the economy, he added.

PM Modi said that there is a chorus for extension of lockdown from states and the citizens. Therefore, the lockdown has been extended till May 3. In this period, we have to be as disciplined as we have been since the lockdown began. We have to ensure the coronavirus doesn’t spread to new areas and bring about new hotspots. This calls for being alert, take tough decisions. Hence, until April 20, every district and state will be monitored strictly. They will be assessed on the stringency of lockdown measures and curbing emergence of coronavirus.

If such areas are successful in curbing new hotspots, relaxation will be given. If lockdown rules are not adhered to, the relaxation will be revoked. The Centre will issue guidelines for the relaxation on April 15.

Modi’s saptapadhi to win over coronavirus:

1) Take extra care of the elders in the family

2) Obey lockdown and social distancing rules

3) Obey Ayush Ministry guidelines to boost immunity

4) Download Arogyasetu Mobile app for the latest updates

5) Take care of the poor families

6) Don’t fire employees, be empathetic towards them

7) Celebrate the bravery of the country’s healthcare, police and other personnel