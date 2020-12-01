Lockdown: Indian Railways to gradually increase passenger train service

The central government on Tuesday said it is closely monitoring ticket booking pattern in passenger trains and will gradually increase the number of such train services.

“We are monitoring the waiting list on a daily basis and will be introducing more clone trains as required. Indian Railways is waiting for the pandemic to stabilize," Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav told reporters said on Tuesday.

However, train services may not get back to the pre-Covid level immediately.

As of now, Railways is operating 908 mail or express trains as compared to 1,800 trains pre-Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

Yadav also said that the Railways was operating only half of its total fleet at the moment due to the coronavirus crisis.

Of the 908 trains currently running, 460 are running at 100% occupancy, 400 are running at an occupancy between 50% to 100%, and 32 trains operating at less than half.

Rail PSU RITES will prepare a detailed project report on the proposed 'corporatisation of the Railways' production units, which will be discussed with the unions in April-June next year, Yadav said.

The Railways plans to corporatise its production units which it has claimed will result in greater efficiency.These include the Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, Integral Coach Factory, Diesel Locomotive Works, Diesel Modernization Works, Wheel and Axle Plant, Rail Wheel Plant, Rail Coach Factory and Modern Coach Factory.

Railway unions have vehemently opposed the national transporter''s decision to turn its production units into corporate entities, raising concerns about job losses.