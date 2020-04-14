'Lockdown will go a long way in arresting virus spread'

Lockdown will go a long way in arresting coronavirus spread in India: WHO

Kalyan Ray
Kalyan Ray, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 14 2020, 18:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 18:58 ist
Representative image. (PTI Photo)

The World Health Organisation on Tuesday endorsed India’s decision of extending the lockdown period by another three weeks asserting that such timely and tough actions would go a long way in arresting the virus’s spread.

“It may be early to talk about results in numbers, but a six-week nationwide lockdown to facilitate effective physical distancing, coupled with the expansion of core public health measures such as detection, isolation and tracing contact of Covid-19 positive people, would go a long way in arresting the virus spread,” said Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director, WHO South-East Asia region.

“Despite huge and multiple challenges, India has been demonstrating unwavering commitment in its fight against the pandemic. In these testing times, the action lies as much with the communities as with the authorities and the health workforce. It is indeed time for each and everyone to contribute their best and together beat the virus,” she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the nation-wide shut down till May 3 after seven state governments decided to extend the lockdown period in their respective states by an additional two weeks and several scientific studies underscored the need to continue with the lockdown.

The 21-day lockdown announced by Modi last month was to end on the midnight of April 14.

Lockdown
WHO
Coronavirus
COVID-19
