Lok Sabha adjourns sine die

  • Dec 13 2019, 12:50pm ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2019, 14:04pm ist
The Winter Session of the Lok Sabha concluded on Friday, with Speaker Om Birla adjourning the proceedings sine die.

As the Speaker was reading out his remarks over various issues taken up during the session, the treasury benches were seen demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his reported rape remarks.

Opposition members were also heard shouting slogans such as 'we want justice' and demanded that Gandhi should be given a chance to respond.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi were present in the House. 

 

