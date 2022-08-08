LS Speaker calls on outgoing Vice President Naidu

Lok Sabha Speaker calls on outgoing Vice President Naidu

Naidu's term ends on August 10 and Dhankhar takes oath as the 14th Vice President of India on August 1

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 08 2022, 12:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 15:49 ist
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Credit: PTI Photo

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday called on outgoing Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met separately with Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar here.

Dhankhar shared pictures on Twitter of his interaction with the finance minister.

Naidu's term ends on August 10 and Dhankhar takes oath as the 14th Vice President of India on August 11.

Official sources said Birla and Reddy met Naidu this morning at the vice president's residence.

