Lok Sabha Speaker calls on outgoing Vice President Naidu

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday called on outgoing Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met separately with Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar here.
Dhankhar shared pictures on Twitter of his interaction with the finance minister.
Vice President-elect Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar with Hon'ble Finance Minister @FinMinIndia Smt Nirmala Sitharaman @nsitharaman ji at New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/cYMjlse4yi
— Jagdeep Dhankhar Vice-President Elect of India (@jdhankhar1) August 8, 2022
Naidu's term ends on August 10 and Dhankhar takes oath as the 14th Vice President of India on August 11.
Official sources said Birla and Reddy met Naidu this morning at the vice president's residence.
